Milton Keynes leaders unite for plans to make cycling the city's first choice for transport

Milton Keynes leaders came together at the Cycling Symposium last month to advance cycling infrastructure and investment in the city. Photo: Cycling Citizens MK

Milton Keynes leaders came together to kick-start plans for making cycling the city's first choice for transport in a special event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 cyclists, transport specialists, business leaders, council officials and a local MP came together for the landmark event charting the future of cycling in Milton Keynes. The symposium at Unity Place, saw council leaders committing to increased infrastructure investment and employers pledging workplace cycling schemes.

The event took place at the end of October, with the aim of addressing transport challenges facing the city and unlocking the potential of Milton Keynes' 270km Redway network. The official theme of the day was ‘changing the shape of cycling in the city’ and Dame Ann Limb DBE DL worked as event moderator and chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was organised by Cycling Citizens MK – a community alliance working to increase cycling through advocacy, infrastructure improvements, community rides, and partnerships with local businesses, schools and government.

Anne Shrimpton, Co-chair of Cycling Citizens MK, said: "The energy in the room was extraordinary. We saw genuine enthusiasm from people across every sector – businesses, schools, health services, and local government – all committed to taking tangible steps towards making cycling a preferred choice for people travelling in Milton Keynes.

“The shared learning and collaborative spirit gives us real momentum. Our next steps will be to work closely with the council and employers to cement some of today's insights into everyday practice and policy."

Key speakers included Emily Darlington MP for Milton Keynes Central, Deputy Council Leader Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm Jenni Wilson-Marklew, and Lee Shostak OBE, former Director of Planning for Milton Keynes Development Corporation (1976-80). The symposium also featured Laura Laker, Guardian writer and host of the Streets Ahead podcast, who cycled through Milton Keynes to experience the city's infrastructure first-hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Shostak OBE said: "MK was developed during the age of the car, and it has a better road network than almost any city in Europe.

“But 20% of households don't have a car, and we're seeing fundamental shifts in how people want to move around. Perhaps we've reached the peak of the golden age of the motor car.

“More people want to cycle and scoot for the health and economic benefits, and we're going to see big changes in transport technology – from demand-responsive services to lower speed limits in residential areas."

Council leaders outlined plans for cycling infrastructure improvements and investment to support the city's net zero ambitions by 2030. Major employers including Santander, Network Rail, and Milton Keynes University Hospital shared stories of workplace cycling programmes that have reduced staff sick days and improved employee wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practical challenges were addressed, including encouraging staff cycling, active school travel, and closing the Gender Pedal Gap – with workshops generating actionable commitments from attendees.

Cycling Citizens MK will work with Milton Keynes City Council and local businesses in the next few months to fulfil commitments made at the symposium. An action plan for cycling infrastructure and participation will also be developed.