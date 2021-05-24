Mini potted forest set to transform Station Square in Milton Keynes into the place to “bee” this summer

It’s part of a two year transformation scheme at Station Square from this summer and will involve lots of wood, apart from the 4m to 6m tall trees in pots, for a pavilion information point as well as a place to park scooters.

There is also a bee sculpture, wild-flowers, and specially laid lawns for screenings and performances.

Hayatsu Architects won a £100,000 competition last year to provide the designs to provide a new look for Station Square in the run up to the station’s 40th anniversary. The station was opened by Prince Charles on May 14, 1982.

An artists' impression of the mini forest

The cash came from Milton Keynes Council, Milton Keynes Development Partnership and contributions from developers. The scheme was also awarded funding from West Midlands Trains.

Plans lodged on the council’s website show the 48 trees in pots laid out in a grid and covered in 2,000 sq-m of mainly plastic festoon lighting, with an inset lawn area for screenings and performances. A second lawn will have a sculpture and wild flower turf.

It will also include landscaping to provide “gentle mounding and hillocks offering a more amenable and sheltered place to sit.”

Documents submitted with the planning application on the council’s website say the temporary revitalisation and public art commission”will transform Station Square into a lively, bustling space by introducing community activity, making it feel more welcoming, pleasant and sociable.”

Safety measures have also been put in place to make the wooden buildings fire-retardant and lockable.

Events, including film screenings, in Station Square are set to be advertised on a temporary screen.