More women take the lead in newly-announced Lib Dem leadership team in Milton Keynes

The city’s Liberal Democrats have announced their new leadership team – with the emphasis on women.

The group on Milton Keynes City Council has elected the new team to serve for the next year ahead, witt more women stepping into key roles.

This marks a significant step forward for female representation in local government, they say.

Councillor Jane Carr has been re-elected as Group Leader, with Kerrie Bradburn, Councillor for Bradwell ward stepping up as Deputy Leader.

Lib Dem leader Councillor Jane Carr and newly-elected Deputy Leader Councillor Kerrie Bradburn

Councillor Peter Cannon, who represents Shenley Brook End has been elected as Chair, and his ward colleague Councillor Sophie Bell is Vice Chair. Councillor Tony Oyakhire of Newport Pagnell South has been re-elected as Group Whip.

With three out of five leadership roles now held by women, the Lib Dems are reaffirming their commitment to equality and inclusivity.

Councillor Jane Carr, said: “I’m delighted to have been re-elected by the group to lead the Lib Dems on the City Council, and I’m proud to be part of a team where we actively encourage women to take on leadership roles.

“Over the next year, we’ll continue to be an effective opposition holding the Labour administration to account and standing up for the people we represent.”

Councillor Kerrie Bradburn said: :“As newly elected Deputy Leader, I’m excited to continue working with our communities and pushing issues that matter most to local people.

“Equality is one of our core values, and this new team reflects just that. I’d like to thank Councillor Paul Trendall for his dedication and leadership during his time as Vice Chair and Deputy Leader, his efforts have helped to lay the foundations for the work ahead.”