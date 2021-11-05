“Nightmare” house of multiple occupancy expansion plan refused in Milton Keynes

A “nightmare” house of multiple occupancy expansion plan described as ‘detrimental’ has been refused in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Council has rejected a ‘change of use’ application submitted by Mr Michael Kouetcha for 49 Mullion Place, in Fishermead.

Plans detailed the ‘conversion from a four-bed house to a five-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation)’.

It would have had a single toilet, bathroom, and kitchen. Campbell Park Parish Council claimed it had been an HMO “for some time”.

“The HMO would cumulatively result in an over-concentration of HMO bedrooms and single bedroom properties within the locality, which would undermine the creation of a mixed, balanced and inclusive community, to the detriment of the character of the area,” wrote the council.

It added: “No information has been submitted detailing or assessing the potential noise impact on adjoining neighbours created by the change of use or any mitigation measures and therefore the HMO could cause noise disturbance which would lead to a poor standard of amenity for adjoining neighbours.”

One objector wrote: “We already have lots of HMOs on this street and I am never able to park my car anywhere near my house.”

“To our knowledge, this property has been operating as an unlicenced HMO for some time, despite the application stating ‘No’ to ‘Has the change of use already started?’,” alleged Campbell Park Parish Council.

“We believe that [number] Mullion Place is also operating as an unlicensed HMO. This leaves [number] Mullion Place (a family home) sandwiched between two HMOs, which is contrary to MK Council policy.”

“We have been residents at this property for nearly 20 years,” wrote a neighbour. “With the previous owners, who were a family, we have never had any issues until this property was sold due to illness and ever since it was taken over it has been nothing but a nightmare to live next to as it has been operating as an illegal multi-let long before this application was submitted.

“This area requires more families as we already have multiple HMOs operating both legally and illegally in this neighbourhood.