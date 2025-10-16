Planning round-up: Raft of road closures and new traffic orders announced including one-way system in Central Milton Keynes

Motorists across Milton Keynes are being advised to plan ahead this autumn as the city council announces a series of temporary road closures and traffic management measures to allow for essential infrastructure and utility works.

The latest public notices, issued on Thursday 16 October 2025, outline works in several parts of the city, including Newport Pagnell, Great Linford, Brooklands and Bow Brickhill. A new permanent traffic order is also being proposed in Central Milton Keynes.

Station Road, Newport Pagnell

Station Road in Newport Pagnell will be closed to vehicles from 27 October to 5 November 2025, between its junction with Number 5 and its junction with High Street.

The closure will allow Anglian Water and The Electricity Network Company Limited to carry out new connection works for a new care home development in the area. The restriction will operate 24 hours a day until the work is complete.

During the closure, the alternative route will run via Station Road, Caldecotte Street, Willen Road, Marsh End Road and High Street (and vice versa). Temporary traffic lights will also be in operation on High Street, Newport Pagnell, throughout the works.

Great Linford: St Leger Drive and Redways

In Great Linford, St Leger Drive will be closed for one week to enable SGN to complete connection works between its junction with A422 Monks Way and its junction with Nicholas Mead.

The start date for the closure will be displayed in advance, and the diversion route will use St Leger Drive, Gifford Gate, Marlborough Street and Monks Way.

In addition, sections of Redway GL02 and GL06 will be closed between 1 December 2025 and 6 February 2026. Cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted via Redway PD01 (Pennylands), Redway NH05 (Neath Hill) and Redway GL06 (Great Linford).

Broughton Grounds Lane, Brooklands

A short-term closure is planned for Broughton Grounds Lane in Brooklands to allow a Pole Swap using a Mewp and Hiab.

The road will be shut from 23 to 26 October 2025 between 8am and 5pm each day, from its junction with Neptune Crescent to its junction with the M1 Bridge. Access will be maintained for residents throughout the works.

Bow Brickhill to Little Brickhill Road

National Highways will be carrying out overnight resurfacing and sign replacement works on Bow Brickhill to Little Brickhill Road later this month.

The route will be closed from 20 to 25 October 2025, between 9pm and 6am, for approximately 525 metres north of its junction with Watling Street.

Drivers will be diverted via local roads between Bow Brickhill, Little Brickhill, Sheep Lane, the A5 and Watling Street.

New one-way system proposed in Central Milton Keynes

Separately, the council has launched a statutory consultation on a new permanent Traffic Regulation Order for North Eighth Street, Central Milton Keynes.

If approved, the order will introduce a one-way traffic system and a prohibition of entry at the junction with North Row, aiming to improve traffic flow and safety in the city centre.

Residents can view the proposals and submit feedback online or by emailing the TRO Team and quoting reference TRO-462 by 6 November 2025.

You can view this and other planning applications from your area on the Public Notice Portal.