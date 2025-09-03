Plans lodged for more than 60 new homes across three Milton Keynes estates

Fresh plans to deliver new housing across Milton Keynes have been submitted to the city council, with more than 60 properties proposed across three different sites.

The applications, lodged by developer McCann Homes, outline schemes in Old Farm Park, Walnut Tree, and Bletchley.

At Byrd Crescent in Old Farm Park (ref: PLN/2025/1706), the company is seeking permission for the construction of 23 new residential dwellings. The application also includes provision for car and bicycle parking, internal access roads, and landscaping works designed to blend the development into the surrounding area.

Meanwhile, a larger proposal has been put forward for Lichfield Down in Walnut Tree (ref: PLN/2025/1709). Here, McCann Homes wants to build 33 new dwellings, with new access points to the public highway, parking provision, and landscaping.

The third application, PLN/2025/1708, concerns land off Chepstow Drive in Bletchley. This plan seeks full permission for the construction of 10 residential homes, also with associated parking, internal roads, and landscaped areas.

In total, the proposals represent 66 new homes across the city.

Each scheme will be assessed by Milton Keynes City Council planners against adopted planning policies, taking into account housing demand, sustainability, transport access, and the impact on existing communities.

Residents will have the opportunity to comment on the proposals before they are considered by the council’s planning committee.

If approved, the developments would contribute to the city’s ongoing housing growth, with Milton Keynes continuing to experience high demand for new homes as its population expands.

All applications are available to view via the public notice portal.