Plans progress for major Milton Keynes East bridge and 800-home development

A new bridge crossing the A422 and a major housing development could soon take shape on the eastern edge of Milton Keynes, if the latest plans are approved.

Developer submissions to Milton Keynes City Council seek approval of reserved matters relating to the bridge’s appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

The application, listed as PLN/2025/1772, forms part of the wider Milton Keynes East expansion — a large-scale development that could eventually deliver up to 800 new homes, a primary school, a local centre, and significant areas of public open space.

Outline planning permission for the overall scheme, including access routes from Willen Road and a new pedestrian and cycle crossing of the A422, was granted previously under reference 21/03420/OUTEIS.

The latest application focuses specifically on the bridge design that will connect both sides of the new community and link it to Newport Pagnell and the wider Milton Keynes redway network.

If approved, the bridge will form a key piece of infrastructure for the housing development, which also includes affordable housing, sustainable urban drainage systems, and improved walking and cycling routes to encourage greener transport.

Residents can view the full details of the bridge proposals and other associated documents via the council’s planning portal.

The public consultation period will allow time for feedback before any final decision is made by the planning authority.

Public consultations and feedback from residents will help shape the final design of the bridge and surrounding landscape, ensuring it complements the wider Milton Keynes East development.

To view this planning application and others from your area visit the Public Notice Portal.