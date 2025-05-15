Plans to build 67 new homes in Milton Keynes post town village lodged for second time

Plans to build more than 60 homes in a village near Milton Keynes have been lodged for the second time, after previous proposals were turned down.

The village of Deanshanger is an MK post town but comes under West Northamptonshire Council for planning.

Applicant Manor Oak Homes has asked the council for permission to build a new neighbourhood on land just off Stratford Road in Deanshanger. According to the plans, the development will offer a range of homes from one to four-bedroom properties, including bungalows and a variety of house types and sizes.

The site is currently a field on the eastern edge of the village, which is approximately 3.55 hectares. Just over 50 per cent of the new homes (34) would be sold as affordable housing.

Plans for a new development of 67 homes have been submitted on the eastern edge of Deanshanger (Image: Google Maps)

A previous set of plans for 67 homes on the same piece of land was rejected by the council in September 2022. The reasons on the decision notice stated the proposals failed to comply with the council’s development plans, which seek to build residential areas on “the most sustainable locations” and avoid building outside the confines of settlements.

Deanshanger Parish Council also submitted an objection at the time, stating that the village did not have adequate facilities to supply the housing development.

Other concerns included the absence of adequate highways information and the absence of a Section 106 contributions agreement. WNC concluded that the harm caused by the application “exceeds any considerations that weigh in the application’s favour”.

The applicant has stated that all reasons have been overcome since the original application and that the conflict with the development plan must be re-examined.

They added: “It is the intention of the applicant to deliver a modest village-scale residential development that will create an attractive gateway to the village and will respect the transition between the urban edge and open countryside beyond.

“There is consistent pressure to provide new homes with a persistent and increasing demand for affordable properties. The scale and nature of the proposed development is such that it can be delivered swiftly and to the benefit of the council.”

WNC has set a target decision date for the plan as August 2025. A consultation on the plans, where members of the public can submit their comments or objections, is open until June 6.