Plans to turn empty Milton Keynes theatre car park into new community space

Plans to turn an empty city centre car park into an ‘exciting and vibrant’ community space will take a step forward this week.

A decision to approve various options for the development of the empty theatre car park site in Central Milton Keynes will be made tomorrow (7/12).

The prospectus outlines how Milton Keynes Council is committed to delivering a placemaking-focused development for the site, which could include the demolition of the derelict car park. In its place, the council hopes to create an eco-friendly, mixed-use, world-class development at the meeting point of CMK and Campbell Park.

The empty theatre car park in CMK could be demolished

Councillor Rob Middleton, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “The Progressive Alliance has world class ambitions for this site, which lies at a prime location in CMK. We would like any development to include an exciting and vibrant community space for the benefit of the local community. We want developers to submit world-class, exciting and attractive ideas that will provide an iconic gateway to CMK.”

Plan:MK, which is part of the council’s development plan, outlines how new developments should make a “positive contribution” to improving the vitality of the city centre and improve the overall mix of uses.

Councillor Jane Carr, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member with responsibility for Leisure, added: “This is an exciting time as there is endless potential for this site. We hope this document will speed up the process so that developers can understand exactly what will bring the best value to the community, whether it be residential, cultural and leisure uses, or a higher density development that brings even more people into CMK.”