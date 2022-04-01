Plans underway to ‘forcibly buy’ land for a waste depot expansion in Milton Keynes

The expansion is to integrate efforts across the borough in one location, and to cope with changing services and demand.

“Land is required to expand and enhance the existing waste sites in Wolverton to accommodate growth and changing services,” a report.

As part of its Environmental Services Infrastructure programme, the council does plan for a depot expansion, alongside changes in waste collection in 2023 that will put a “greater capacity requirement” on its vehicles for a new wheeled bin service.

It is understood MKC has been trying to negotiate purchase of adjacent properties to expand the current facility at Old Wolverton, and that a CPO is a “last resort”.

However, any “significant delay” would have a “greater negative impact”, resulting in temporary sites for storage of bins and vehicles at more cost, also reduced efficiency and lack of welfare for the workforce.

Also, if sites are not secured, this will impact the council’s Sustainability Strategy timescale, it says.

“The council is considering the use of compulsory purchase powers as a last resort in the event that all the property interests cannot be secured by agreement within the required timeframe,” a report.

“It is advised that the council runs the compulsory purchase process in parallel with continued negotiations.”

It adds: “Integration is best achieved by the services sited in one location. Integration of the services in one location will begin to support the electrification and shared fleet.

“Expanding and enhancing facilities will provide improved welfare facilities and health and safety to the workforce who are currently based at older depot sites within the borough. It will support integration and shared resources.”

MKC will have to make the case for CPOs to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Notices to all identified sites will be served later.