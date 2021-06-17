Restaurant’s alcohol licence revoked following double stabbing incident in Milton Keynes

Restaurant’s alcohol licence revoked following double stabbing incident

A popular restaurant and bar has had its alcohol licence revoked by the council following a request made by Thames Valley Police

A panel of three councillors was advised not to focus on a double stabbing outside the Fratelli’s bar and restaurant, in Fenny Stratford, in May but to consider the actions of premises licence holder Gianluca Imbimbo before and after the incident.

Chairing this afternoon’s (Thursday) committee, Cllr Keith McLean (Cons, Olney) said the licensee’s actions in relation to the deletion CCTV images constituted a serious breach of licensing objectives.

“It has been a very difficult decision to make but we do feel very strongly about it,” said Cllr McLean.

Fratelli’s has a right to appeal the decision at the magistrates’ court within 21 days.

The sub committee was told that the business could still open as a restaurant and allow customers to bring their own drinks.

Cllr Keith McLean announcing the sub-committee's decision

But they had suffered a drop in footfall and five jobs had been lost since the licence was suspended at a previous meeting.

Mr Imbimbo’s solicitor, Harriet Mather told the licensing sub committee that her client was “very keen to work with the council”.

She admitted there have been problems but her client has tried to rectify issues over breaches of his licence conditions.

“There is a lot for him to learn,” she said. “This is his first licence.”

She added that he had limited training before taking the licence.

Mr Imbimbo said: “Anything you want me to do, I’m there.”

He apologised for not knowing his licensed trading hours and for mistakes.

Customers of the restaurant told the council that they supported the business and wanted it to continue to be able to serve alcohol

But the sub committee also heard that Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council had called for the licence to be revoked.

Thames Valley Police licensing officer Gemma McCormack had told the committee that the licence holder was “not understanding his role and is an inappropriate person” to hold a licence.

Alcohol licence holders are required by law to stick to conditions laid down in their licences. Thames Valley Police said that Mr Imbimbo has failed to do that by not knowing when he could serve alcohol.

Police were also concerned about his response to police investigations into the matter, particularly relating to CCTV footage.

But council licensing officer Ed Fisher said Mr Imbimbo had given “good compliance” after he had found a series of “non compliances” with licensing conditions.

He said the breaches put the business in the middle range between serious and not.