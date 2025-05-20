See what a difference £70m has made to this eyesore part of Milton Keynes

Serpentine Court, before and after the £70m transformation

Blocks of filthy flats where living condition were once described as ‘vomit-inducing’ have finally been transformed into brand new council homes.

The notorious Serpentine Court on Bletchley’s Lakes Estate was built only 50 years ago but had deteriorated into a huge eyesore over the years.

MK City Council launched a consultation about regenerating the estate and 90% of residents agreed that the only solution was to demolish the entire Serpentine Court development and build new housing on the land.

The authority borrowed almost £70m to fund the phased development, plus a £15m grant from Homes England, and the scheme has so far taken almost two years to complete. It also includes new parks and community spaces for the estate.

This month the council reached an important milestone – announcing they were about to receive the keys for the first of the newly-built homes ready for tenants to move in.

The properties, built by developer GRAHAM, are all of a high standard and energy efficient, says the council.

The original flats had suffered with damp, mould and cockroach infestations, causing a local councillor to once famously describe the living conditions as ‘vomit-inducing’ during his visit there.

A Milton Keynes City Council spokesperson said this week: “We’re at an important milestone in building hundreds of new council homes at The Lakes Estate, alongside new facilities and improved green space – we’ll shortly get the keys to the first finished homes so we can start making arrangements for local people to move in.”