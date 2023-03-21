Study across councils in Milton Keynes finds women still under-represented in local politics

Women are still under-represented in local politics according to Milton Keynes figures.

A recent study into the make-up of parish, town and community councils across the city has found women make up just a third of elected councillors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The study conducted by women’s’ rights and gender equality charity, the Milton Keynes Fawcett Society, found that of the 48 parish, town and community councils across Milton Keynes, only four had a majority of women. And in three parish councils across the city, there was not a single female member.

The Milton Keynes Fawcett Society is encouraging all women to find out more about their local parish councils and to cast their vote during local elections.

While the number of women on MK City Council has increased in recent years, the charity says the pattern has not been replicated at the parish and community level.

A society spokesperson said: “We believe that it’s really important that all local councils are representative of the communities they serve and this includes having an equal number of women and men at the parish and community level.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parish, town and community councils are responsible for delivering and maintaining a range of local services, such as youth projects, car parks, leisure and sport facilities, and allotments.

With elections taking place in 25 local councils on May 4, the Milton Keynes Fawcett Society is encouraging all women to find out more about their local parish councils and to make sure they have their photo ID when they go to use their vote.

Contact details for all parish, town or community councils can be found online.

The Fawcett Society was founded in 1866 when politician and women’s rights activist Millicent Fawcett collected signatures on a petition for women’s votes at 19-years-old. She went on to lead the constitutional suffrage campaign and made the cause her lifetime’s work, securing equal voting rights 62 years later.

Advertisement

Advertisement