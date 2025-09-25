This is how many services Milton Keynes City Council contracts out to private companies - and it's a lot
New research has revealed the council has one of the highest rates of creating tender opportunities, having issued a mammoth 437 tenders in the past two years.
That’s an average of more than 18 every monht,
Now the business finance experts at money.co.uk business bank accounts analysed tender data from 358 UK councils, revealing which local authorities are currently offering the most contracts.
There were 36,691 total tenders offered by UK councils in the last two years. Wiltshire Council offered the highest tender contract to a construction firm for £21bn, while both Harborough Council and Mid Suffolk Council offered only one single tender in the last two years, the lowest of all councils.
The highest of MK’s tenders is the £300 million contract to SUEZ, a new five-year deal to collect the city’s waste and recycling. Awarded in September 2023, it also covers street cleansing and grounds maintenance.
Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business bank account expert, said: “For businesses in sectors like construction, professional services, healthcare, or specialist supply, council contracts offer major opportunities. But they also come with strict financial scrutiny.”
He added: “Before awarding contracts, councils will almost always assess a business’s financial stability. That means clear, up-to-date accounts, strong cash flow, and evidence that your operations can handle the scale and demands of public sector work.
“The businesses that can quickly demonstrate both financial health and operational readiness are more often than not the ones councils will trust to deliver.”