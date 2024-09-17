Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to the chair of the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel Robin Bradburn, who died a day after leading the panel’s latest meeting.

Bradburn, 68, the leader of Milton Keynes City Council’s Liberal Democrat Group, died while attending the Liberal Democrat Party’s national Conference in Brighton.

Bradburn has been a member of the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel since 2018, becoming its chair in June 2023.

Buckinghamshire Council said that Bradburn chaired the latest meeting of the panel, held on Friday (September 13), with his “usual characteristic professionalism” and that his “experience, passion and drive will be deeply missed.”

Robin Bradburn died just a day after leading a meeting of the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel, with his 'usual characteristic professionalism'

Among Bradburn’s achievements during his tenure as chair were pushing for the formation of auxiliary task and finish groups which are in place to bring about additional scrutiny on issues such as violence against women and girls, road safety, anti-social behaviour and internet fraud.

The panel’s vice-chair Councillor Karen Rowland said: “The news of Robin’s passing over the weekend was deeply upsetting to myself, members of the panel and indeed everyone who has the privilege of working with him over his years of service.

“Robin truly embodied the spirit of cross-party collaboration and fairness in scrutiny during his time as chair.

“Instinctively, his first concern was always the well-being of the communities and people we all serve and in that, he fulfilled his duty as a public servant in the truest sense.

“He was a genuine champion for the job of scrutiny and his measured calm and reasonableness applied to that process will leave a significant vacancy on the panel.

“Above all, he was extremely supportive of everyone he came into contact with, irrespective of party affiliation.

“I know that will always be our overriding memory of Robin and he will be sorely missed by the panel.

“Our thoughts are with his family, close friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.”

Earlier today, Milton Keynes City Council leader Pete Marland described Bradburn as “a role model of public service”, while a minute’s silence was held at the Lib Dem Conference in his memory.

Robin Bradburn’s wife Marie is the current Mayor of Milton Keynes, while his daughter Kerrie is a serving councillor in the city.