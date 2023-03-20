News you can trust since 1981
Upgrades to Milton Keynes community and leisure centres aims to stamp out antisocial behaviour

The action is being taken following feedback from residents.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT- 1 min read

Milton Keynes City Council is investing £150,000 to stamp out ‘harassment’ and ‘intimidation’ at leisure and community centres.

The action is being taken following feedback from residents and aims to make sports grounds, and leisure and community centres more welcoming, accessible and to prevent anti-social behaviour. Work is underway with changes already made to 11 sites.

Measures include height barriers, bollards, additional lighting and security gates.

MK City Council has committed to stamping out antisocial behaviour at community and leisure centres.
The council will continue working with leisure and community centre managers and users to determine the works required.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Community Assets, said: “Leisure centres are very important to local communities and give people a place to come together. Whether residents use these facilities to exercise or to socialise with their friends, we want everyone to feel safe when they visit. The upgrades at the centres will give people the confidence that they can enjoy the facilities without being harassed or intimidated.”

