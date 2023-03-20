Upgrades to Milton Keynes community and leisure centres aims to stamp out antisocial behaviour

The action is being taken following feedback from residents and aims to make sports grounds, and leisure and community centres more welcoming, accessible and to prevent anti-social behaviour. Work is underway with changes already made to 11 sites.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Community Assets, said: “Leisure centres are very important to local communities and give people a place to come together. Whether residents use these facilities to exercise or to socialise with their friends, we want everyone to feel safe when they visit. The upgrades at the centres will give people the confidence that they can enjoy the facilities without being harassed or intimidated.”