Councillors launch campaign to save post office in Milton Keynes village

Councillors have started a campaign to save a post office in a Milton Keynes village.

This afternoon (24 April), councillors announced plans to start a petition calling for the Post Office to keep its store in Heelands open.

The post office located in Chapharm Chemist on Swinden Court in Heelands announced it will be shutting its doors next week.

A Post Office sign. (Photo from Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

An announcement was made when the postmaster who was due to take on the service from next week, suddenly withdrew from the position. Currently, the service is ran by a postmaster who has served the community for nearly 40 years.

Unless a new postmaster can be found the store will close on Monday (29 April). Residents in Heelands will now have to travel across the city to Great Linford, Two Mile Ash, or the city centre to access much needed services.

Councillors have raised concerns regarding how the post office can act as a lifeline for members of the community, particularly elderly and vulnerable people.

Councillor Robin Bradburn said: “The post office is a lifeline for residents in Heelands. Not only is it the centre of the local community but dozens of people rely on its services every day to withdraw cash or to pay bills. Not everyone has access to online services, especially elderly and vulnerable residents, so I am urging the Post Office to act now before it has a significant impact on people’s daily lives.”

Councillors will be going door-to-door in Bellfounder House, Fintergill Court, and Homeridings so members of the elderly community can sign the petition physically.

Other 250 people have signed the petition, which can be found online here, at the time of writing. Councillors will also be canvassing for signatures outside of shops in Heelands this weekend.