Cyber attack cripples Milton Keynes Council’s planning portal

A cyber attack has crippled a council’s planning portal but officials say no data was at risk.

Milton Keynes Council say they have taken the system offline while they investigate and are advising that anyone wishing to comment on planning applications should use more traditional, offline methods.

MK Council

A council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the attempted cyber-attack on the council’s planning portal – we acted very quickly and have taken the system offline while we investigate and add in additional security measures. At no point was any data at risk.

“Anyone wishing to comment on a planning application should email dcadmin@Milton-keynes.gov.uk while we work to restore the system.”

At midday on Monday the planning portal had a message that says: “Please note our public access system is currently undergoing maintenance work. Should you have a query in regards to an application please contact 01908 252358.”

The issue was raised at Thursday’s meeting of the Development Control Panel when the chairman, Cllr John Bint said there had been a cyber attack on the council within the last day.

On one of the issues he was concerned that it may have caused a lack of information on one of the issues, a plan for a bigger detached triple garage in The Beeches, Bletchley.

He asked one of the objectors, former councillor Edith Bald, whether she was happy for the committee to consider the application. She was, but the committee approved the plan.