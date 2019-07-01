Details emerge of plan for regeneration of Bletchley’s Lakes Estate in Milton Keynes

Up to 500 more homes are proposed to be built when a Milton Keynes estate is knocked down and redeveloped.

A full planning application is yet to be lodged for the regeneration of Serpentine Court, on Bletchley’s Lakes Estate, but council planners have decided that the environmental impacts will be minimal.

Serpentine Court

Council planning officers have used power delegated to them not to order an environmental impact assessment (EIA). Consideration has to be given to whether certain big schemes will require steps to be taken to protect the environment and residents.

More details of the regeneration scheme for the 12-hectare site have come to light in background papers outlining the reasoning behind the decision. A planning application is due to be lodged by HTA Design later this year, as part of the £1billion regeneration of council estates.

The site is made up of Serpentine Court in the centre, and four “satellite sites” to the north-west, east, south-west and south. These five sites will provide up to 700 new homes, which is an increase of some 500 homes following some demolition. The demolition of Serpentine Court was agreed by residents in a vote last year.

Serpentine Court’s six hectares include about 199 homes and 16 retail/commercial units, with building heights ranging between four to six storeys. The other sites are open space in Drayton Road, Stoke Road, Melfort Drive and Skene Lane.

In Serpentine Court the 199 homes and 16 commercial units will be replaced by 450 new residential unites and commercial space including a community centre, a nursery, and commercial units.

The other sites, called “opportunity sites” could see development totalling approximately 250 homes in low rise building in height ranging from two to six stories. Proposals will also see the provision of landscaped areas, pedestrian and cycling connections and car parking.

Elizabeth Verdegem, council senior planning officer, said in her EIA decision letter: “The site is located within existing residential area, and the provision of additional residential units will have minimal environmental impacts on the existing residents and their surroundings.”

