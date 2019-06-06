Developer presents fine details of 448 new homes near Milton Keynes

Details of a development of up to 1,800 new homes and new community to be built just outside Milton Keynes have been submitted to the council.

Housebuilder Barratt has put forward its proposals for access, appearance, landscaping and scale of 448 homes and infrastructure on the land at Eaton Leys, in Great Brickhill.

The Eaton Leys development site, with the big A5 roundabout in the background

This plot of land lies on the Milton Keynes Council part of what is a split application site, shared with Aylesbury Vale District Council. The principle of development on the site was agreed after a contentious planning battle two years ago.

Developers are now going through a list of conditions councillors imposed on the development. Many have already been approved by council planning officers.

The development includes a local centre, a community centre, a health centre and a primary school on the MK side of the land. More of the development lies on the Aylesbury Vale side of the border, which cuts through the site.

It’s all on the south eastern edge of Milton Keynes bounded by Watling Street to the north and the A4146 to the east and south. The site is to the east of the Grand Union Canal and part of the western boundary is formed by the River Ouzel.

The Grand Union Canal forms a boundary to the residential area of Bletchley, Fenny Stratford and Water Eaton. The A5 roundabout is located at the north east corner of the site.

Details of this and other planning applications have been posted on the MK Council planning portal. Members of the public can comment on planning applications online.