Developers eye year’s end for Serpentine Court demolition plan on Milton Keynes estate

Developers are aiming to submit a planning application for the demolition of part of a Bletchley estate in ‘late 2019′, a meeting heard.

The emerging plans were revealed at a public meeting at Milton Keynes Council on Monday (July 1) and show how the architects are looking at building “resettlement sites” for residents who have to move from Serpentine Court before it is demolished.

Lakes Estate from the air

London-based design consultancy HTA is working with Milton Keynes Council on what the wider Lakes Estate and its 2,000 homes will look like following its regeneration.

The consultants believe that the demolition of 200 homes at Serpentine Court can be used as an opportunity for the renewal of the whole estate. They say that four new sites across the Lakes Estate, plus Serpentine Court, gives them the opportunity to build 602 new properties, a mix of flats and houses.

Jonathan Rees, associate and senior architect at HTA described the new Lakes Estate as having a town centre look to it, with play areas and space for activities. He described how there are plans for a “mixed use local centre” involving space for businesses and community use.

The third bi-monthly meeting of Milton Keynes Council Development Review Forum was also attended by residents from the Lakes Estate, developers, and city campaigners. Mr Rees outlined how “environmental improvements” are planned to link the centre of the Lakes Estate with Warren Park.

Jeanette Marling, of the Lakes Estate Residents’ Association, was concerned over what she sees as a lack of community space in the new plan.

“There aren’t enough community facilities,” she said. “We will have 600 new residents coming in, and we don’t have enough community space as it is.”

Mr Rees said the current plan is to combine community space in one building, but to have the same amount of space as now. There are also concerns about the provision of health services.

There were also concerns over the current 40mph speed limit on Drayton Road. Some residents want to see the limit reduced to 30mph. Mr Rees said he agreed but it was an issue for the council.

One of the aims of the Development Review Forum is to give people the chance to comment on the design element of plans before they are finalised and formally submitted to the planning process.

The developers will have the opportunity now to address any comments and make changes to their plans before submitting a formal planning application later this year. The council hopes that the greater input at this pre-application stage will reduce local objections.