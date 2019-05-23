Developers seek approval for finer details of nearly 200 new homes near Milton Keynes

Housebuilders have presented their detailed proposals for nearly 200 homes on a major Milton Keynes development site.

MK Council already agreed in 2015 to the principle of building a new community of up to 1,140 homes, primary and secondary schools, shops and a GP health centre at Glebe Farm, near Wavendon.

Wavendon

But the various developers of the land which sits on the eastern fringe of MK now have to show that they can meet a series of 53 conditions before they can go ahead. Many of the conditions have already gone through the system by the lead developer, Gallagher Estates.

Now Bovis Homes has presented the council with its plans for 198 homes, parking and open space on a 3.01 hectare slab of land that it is responsible for developing at Glebe Farm. They are for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

When developed there are proposed to be 42 two bedroom houses, 90 three bedroom houses, seven four bedroom houses, 17 one bedroom flats and 42 two bedroom flats. Of those, 59 will be affordable.

Bovis Homes says it attended a meeting of Wavendon Parish Council in April 2019 where the plans were greeted positively.

This plan and others are now available for public comment on MK Council’s planning portal.

Other plans lodged with MK Council are:

Change of use from D1 (medical) to A3 (restaurant/cafe). 9 Bodmin Place, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK10 7DP.

Protective fencing, proposed site levels and hard and soft landscaping attached to planning permission 18/01244/FUL. Childrens Resource Centre, 211 Simpson, Simpson, Milton Keynes MK6 3AD.

Demolition of existing care unit in building 2 and erection of 3 storey 11 bed care home building adjacent to existing main care home. The Willows Care Centre, Heathercroft, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5EG.

Listed building consent for the Insertion of one dormer window on the Southern elevation of the building. Quakers House, East End, North Crawley, Newport Pagnell, MK16 9HW.

Change of use of first floor to two flats (Class C3). 14 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1AF.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge conditions 8 & 11 attached to planning application 19/00513/FUL (Biodiversity Plan, Detailed Soft Landscape Proposals, Measured Works Schedule:, Detailed Soft Landscape Plan & NSP Certificate) Katrine Clickers Yard, Yardley Road, Olney, MK46 5DX.

Changing of the use from dwellinghouse C3 class , to change to HMO C4 class. 34 Falcon Avenue, Springfield, Milton Keynes, MK6 3HJ.

Iinstallation of a temporary canopy with one enclosed side to allow the cross loading of goods on large goods vehicles. Atlantic House, Michigan Drive, Tongwell, Milton Keynes, MK15 8HQ.

Variation of condition 4 (Use Class) attached to planning application 15/01319/FUL. Howe Park House, 32 Hengistbury Lane, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes, MK4 3AB.

New retractable canopy to rear elevation provided with suitable fabrics, heating and lighting, New 2600 x 150 x 150mm softwood posts with festoon lighting. Remove existing concrete slab. New sand pit, wet pour flooring & picket fence. The Galleon Inn, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5NL.

Provision of open space including footpath, drainage pond, pump station and 7 visitor parking bays. 17 Jacks Close, Lavendon, Olney, MK46 4HQ.

Construction of boundary wall around applicants property. 1B Chase Avenue, Walton Park, Milton Keynes, MK7 7HG.

Sand and carpet fibre arena to ride horses in the winter months. It is to be built on a field that is currently used for grazing horses. Home Close, Cranfield Road, North Crawley, Newport Pagnell, MK16 9HP.