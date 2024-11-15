Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Liberal Democrats enjoyed a double success in two Milton Keynes by-elections held yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerrie Bradburn won the Bradwell by-election, while fellow Liberal Democrat councillor Clare Tevlin triumphed in the Broughton by-election.

It was a poignant victory in Bradwell for Kerrie Bradburn, whose father Robin, the leader of Milton Keynes City Council’s Liberal Democrat Group from 2021 until 2024, died unexpectedly in September while attending the party’s Annual Conference in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradburn won the Bradwell by-election with 1,129 votes, a 56% share, and a majority of more than 800.

Clare Tevlin, left, and Kerri Bradburn, right, the winners of yesterday's two by-elections at Broughton and Bradwell, pictured with Carl Cashman, leader of the Liberal Democrats at Liverpool City Council

She said: "I'm very happy to be representing the area where I grew up and I'm keen to carry on the good work of my dad Robin Bradburn who served the area for 14 years."

It was a comprehensive victory for Bradburn, with the second-placed candidate Christian Durugo of Labour receiving 329 votes.

The other candidates were Chrissy Dingsdale of Reform UK with 228 votes, Krishna Murthy Panthula of the Conservatives with 226 and Alan Francis of the Green Party with 101 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a total of 2,013 votes cast in the ward, a 21% turnout.

In the Broughton ward, victory went to the Liberal Democrat candidate Clare Tevlin, who received 1,169 votes, a 52% share, and a majority of 628.

Tevlin, who lives in Willen, has a background in public policy and engagement, and is a former councillor at Huntingdonshire District Council.

She said: "Huge thanks to everyone for your support. I am looking forward to working as part of the Broughton focus team and with all the Milton Keynes Lib Dems."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tevlin enjoyed a similarly comprehensive victory to Bradburn, with the second-placed candidate in the Broughton ward Rishi Sharda of the Conservatives receiving 541 votes.

The other candidates were Ellis Archer of Labour with 360 votes, Gary Lloyd of the Green Party with 138 votes and Alfred Saint-Clair of the Heritage Party with 61 votes.

There were a total of 2,269 votes cast in the ward, a 16% turnout.