“Dreadful” plan for council homes on green space in Milton Keynes is withdrawn

Plans to build nine new council homes on green space in Bletchley have been withdrawn following an outcry by residents.

Milton Keynes Council had lodged the application for the houses in Warwick Road with its own planning department, prompting a councillor to warn of a potential conflict of interest.

The grassland in Warwick Road, Bletchley

Bletchley Park Cllr Allan Rankine had asked for the application to be determined by councillors instead of planning officials because the council is both the applicant and the decision maker.

Cllr Rankine wrote: “It is clear from resident responses that this is a much-valued and much-used community area. It is also clear that when new houses were built in Colchester Court it was determined that the adjacent green space was essential to the acceptance of that development and to neighbouring properties.

“It was right to prohibit development and protect that natural amenity at the time. The case for protecting community green space has strengthened since then.”

Among many residents who lodged their comments, Pauline Farrelly said: “We will all lose an important green space that is vital to our community and used by a large number of existing residents.

“There really just isn’t the space here to sustain such a development. Go search out some ‘brownfield’ sites and make everyone happy. Please re-think this idea MK Council – you’re normally doing a great job – this is a very poor idea indeed!”

Cllr Nigel Long, the council’s cabinet member for housing agreed. He said: “It was a dreadful proposal, and councillors have listened to local residents and had it withdrawn”

> A plan to build 28 new homes in Bow Brickhill has been refused by planning officers. Milton Keynes Council officials decided that the plan, which included demolishing two outbuildings at Rectory Farm, off Woburn Sands Road, would be in the open countryside and therefore against existing policy.

> A plan to create hedgehog routes in a new development have been approved. Milton Keynes Council’s planning officers have also approved the street lighting plan for land off Tongwell Street, in Atterbury, Broughton. The Morris Homes Eastern development will see the construction of 188 homes, including 35 that are defined as affordable.

Among other planning decisions made by MK Council last week were:

> Single storey outbuilding in rear garden. 3 Hillcrest Close, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8BJ.

> Condition 22 (Archaeological Field Evaluation Programme) attached to planning permission 14/00350/OUTEIS. Wavendon Golf Centre, Lower End Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes, MK17 8DA. Conditions discharged.

> Removal of an existing 15.0m monopole and installation of a 17.5m monopole, supporting 6 antenna, together with ancillary development. Land At Kingston Roundabout, Milton Keynes. Permitted.

> New vehicular access from the highway, including a new electric operated gated access. 126 Weston Road, Olney, MK46 5BH. Permitted.

> Demolition of three existing cottages and barn with the erection of 9 new dwellings. Brooklands Farm Cottages, Broughton Grounds Lane, Brooklands, Milton Keynes. Permitted.

> Condition 4 (site investigation and remedial action report) attached to planning permission 18/03057/FUL. Little Brickhill Service Station, Watling Street, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes, MK17 9NB. Conditions discharged.

Planning applications refused included:

Change of use from C3 to C4 house in multiple occupations. 52 Bossiney Place, Fishermead, Milton Keynes, MK6 2EG. Refused.