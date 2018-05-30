Eagles’ Rest housing development in Milton Keynes gets off to a flying start

Eager homebuyers and local residents were given a Birds of Prey show at the opening of three new show homes in Milton Keynes.

The Eagles’ Rest development show homes, in Fen Street, were being launched by David Wilson Homes South Midlands who organised the static display of birds of different species to showcase their predatory prowess.

Those in attendance on Saturday (May 26) were also able to gain advice on properties available, the development itself and the moving schemes on offer to help keen buyers progress on the property ladder.

Jackie Day, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our Birds of Prey event was a great success and we are thankful to those who visited Eagles’ Rest to enjoy these majestic birds with us.

“The launch of our new show homes at the development was very well received and we were pleased to welcome each and every visitor to this memorable event.”

Eagles’ Rest accommodates a community of two to five bedroom homes with prices starting from £254,995, in a countryside location on the outskirts of Milton Keynes.It is close to The Stables, Woburn Centre Parcs, and Wavendon Golf Academy.