Environment Agency called to advise on Milton Keynes petrol station pollution report

Government environment experts are to be consulted to see if they are happy before a petrol station can be redeveloped.

Energy and petrochemical company Shell UK wants to redevelop its service station in Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes, but before it can go ahead it has to meet environmental checks because of the risk of water pollution.

The filling station at Stacey Bushes

One of the planning conditions that the company has to meet before it can go ahead, has been set by the Environment Agency, which is now to be asked for their opinions by Milton Keynes Council.

The company’s own experts RSK Environment Ltd have found some evidence of what they describe as low levels of pollution at the site.

Nicola Adshead, a practitioner in MK Council’s environmental health team, said in her report: “The condition in respect of ground contamination and ground water was advised by the Environment Agency. Therefore, I consider it appropriate that the Environment Agency be consulted to determine if this is acceptable to them.

“I have read the report and in general the levels of contaminants in the ground water were found to have reduced since the previous monitoring in 2015.”

She adds that she finds the company’s assessment of a low risk to water appear acceptable. But she has recommended that further assessments are carried out when petrol tanks are removed and their excavations have been exposed.