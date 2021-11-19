Female politicians in Milton Keynes back campaign to get more women into politics

The Progressive Alliance on Milton Keynes Council is encouraging more women to consider a career in politics, ahead of Ask Her To Stand Day on Sunday (21/11).

Currently there are twice as many male MPs in Parliament as there are female MPs. Data also shows that just 36% of councillors are women.

Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Climate and Sustainability, said: “Women make up half of the population, but there is a real lack of balance in politics. This is something that has to change, so we are encouraging women to make their voice heard and stand up for what they believe in.”

In 2013, 50:50 Parliament launched a campaign to combat this and make politics gender-balanced.

Ask Her To Stand Day is part of this campaign, and is all about encouraging more women to stand for public office.

Councillor Jane Carr, Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member with responsibility for Tackling Inequalities, added: “The Progressive Alliance is gender balanced, but this cannot be said about Parliament. Female politicians are needed to help make democracy more inclusive, and representative of wider society.”