Finer details approved for 152 new homes in the west of Milton Keynes

Developers have been given two years to start building 152 new homes on the western boundary of Milton Keynes.

The 3.9 hectare grassland site, a T shaped slab of land east of Whitehouse Primary School and west of Dansteed Way, is a part of the massive Western Expansion Area where up to 4,320 will eventually be built.

Part of the Western Expansion Area in Milton Keynes

Planning officers at Milton Keynes Council used their delegated power to permit the Bovis Homes designs on September 25. The site already has outline permission.

The officials have accepted a lower level of affordable housing than they normally would. They’ve accepted that the developer has five parcels of land in the area, with varying levels of affordable housing proposed in each area.

Among 17 conditions that Bovis Homes now have to meet are a scheme for superfast and/or ultrafast broadband for every household. They must also have solar panels.

Other decisions made by council planners include:

> Planning officials have also approved the finer details of a 50-home Francis Jackson Homes scheme for land to the south of Lavendon Farm, Lavendon Road, in Olney. The principle of residential development on the site had previously been given by the council.

> The Radcliffe School in Wolverton has been given permission to demolish a disused gym and changing rooms and build a single storey school reception area, and a single storey rear lobby area, and a two storey 6th form block at its site in Aylesbury Street West.