Follow Milton Keynes election results live after votes cast on 20 out of 57 seats

People took to the polls yesterday and counts are underway as results trickle through

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read

Follow Milton Keynes election results live after votes cast on 20 out of 57 seats.

Results are expected at around 3pm.

Now you can follow the results live as they come in via the Local Democracy reporting service partnership with our colleagues at the BBC on the dedicated MK section of the Local Elections 2023 site.

We will bring you a round-up and reaction on The Citizen as and when we get it.

Related topics:Milton KeynesBBC