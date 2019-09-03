Food Centre redevelopment proposals set to be scrutinised by Milton Keynes public

Plans to turn the Food Centre in Milton Keynes into a new residential area with approximately 900 new homes are due to be submitted to the council in October, a meeting heard.

Before then, the public will be given a chance to comment at an exhibition being held in Silbury Arcade, in thecentre:mk on Friday and Saturday this week.

Artist's impression of how the Food Centre could look

Representatives of site developers MEPC, and their architects, presented their current thinking for Midsummer Boulevard at a meeting of the Milton Keynes Development Review Forum on Monday (Sept 2).

The meeting was shown that MEPC are planning to keep the large car park in the centre of the development, and surround it on three sides with blocks of new housing. The plans as they are currently include space for retail outlets, landscaped areas, and public spaces for events.

Meetings of the Development Review Forum are held to give developers the chance to meet with members of the public to discuss design issues. Cllr Andy Thomas, of MK Town Council, said that the council “liked the look of it.”

Roz Bird, of owners MEPC, said that the current thinking was to submit a planning application in October for Milton Keynes Council planners to consider next year. That is however, subject to change following the consultation exercises.

The redevelopment would bring to an end the possibility of the Food Centre being reopened with a large supermarket. Originally opened in 1988 it has been occupied by Sainsbury’s and Waitrose until those supermarkets relocated about eight years ago, leaving much of the building vacant.

Current occupants of the three-floor Food Centre include Iceland, RBS and a range of independent food outlets. There’s also a four-storey multi-storey car park on the 2.4 hectare plot that provides 550 spaces.

Details for the residential led mixed-use development will be on public display in centre:mk this week in order to provide members of the public with the opportunity of feeding back on the proposals.

Members of the public can see the plans at Silbury Arcade, (adjacent to the Next store) in centre:mk on Friday, September 6, between 11am and 4pm and Saturday, September 7 between 11am and 2pm.