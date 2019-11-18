Former tenants of demolition targeted sheltered housing set to receive £6,400 payments EACH

Twenty-two former residents of a sheltered housing scheme are set to be given “home loss” payments of £6,400 each after they moved out of the property because of subsidence.

A council meeting next Tuesday (November 26) will be told that the last resident of Buckland Lodge, in Netherfield, is due to ‘move on’ soon, which will clear the way for the site to be cleared and redeveloped.

MK Council's offices

Milton Keynes Council says it has considered the option of repairing the building, in Buckland Drive, but say this would cost about £1.8million. Cracks were first discovered there in 2005.

Background papers for next week’s delegated decisions meeting say the cost of demolishing, clearing and securing the site would be £175,000 + VAT. The costs of giving 22 residents a £6,400 home loss payment would be £140,000.

At previous meetings to consider the issue, local residents from Netherfield were worried that the tenants of 34 at Buckland Lodge were being forced out against their will.

Now MK Council says it has consulted with residents and the local community who “generally supported the proposal to decommission Buckland Lodge”. Some have also said that the redevelopment of the site should include “some form of provision that supports the ageing population and provides facilities for the wider community and for those with dementia.”

Council officers are recommending using the site to provide new council housing for rent, as well as the “home loss” payment to those residents that have already chosen to move and those with a planned move since a February 2019.

If the council’s housing chief, Cllr Nigel Long (Lab, Bletchley West) agrees to the move next Tuesday, the council plans to consult with local residents and the community council about the type of housing there. This will include considering “forms of supported living on the site.”

Members of the public are allowed to attend the meeting at the council’s offices next Tuesday.