Full list of General Election candidates in MK and Bucks includes beauty queen and dairy farmer’s wife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A beauty queen and a ‘dairy farmer’s wife’ are just some of the candidates standing to become new MPs in Bucks and MK at the next election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out holding a general election on the same day as the local elections – 2 May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He suggested that polling day would be in the second half of 2024, while former chancellor George Osborne suggested it could be November.

Reform UK’s Jane Anne Duckworth (L) and Labour's Carissma Griffiths (R) are among the general election candidates standing across Buckinghamshire

Buckinghamshire has already seen major electoral changes, with the creation of the new Milton Keynes Central constituency in the north of the county.

A Boundary Commission for England review also resulted in the new ‘mid Buckinghamshire’ constituency and other changes, such as the Hazlemere ward moving from Wycombe to Chesham and Amersham.

Across Buckinghamshire’s eight constituencies, 30 candidates have already been announced, including the county’s seven incumbent Conservative and Lib Dem MPs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among most recent candidates to launch their campaigns include Carissma Griffiths, a 34-year-old manager in the construction industry, who was crowned ‘Ms Voluptuous UK’ in 2022, and is standing for Labour in Mid Buckinghamshire.

Another new candidate includes Reform UK’s Jane Anne Duckworth, a self-described ‘dairy farmer’s wife and business owner’.

Here is a full run-down of the candidates announced so far:

Aylesbury

Conservative: Rob Butler MP

Labour: Laura Kyrke-Smith

Lib Dems: Steven Lambert

Green: To be announced

Reform UK: Lesley Taylor

Beaconsfield

Conservative: Joy Morrissey MP

Labour: To be announced

Lib Dems: Anna Crabtree

Green: To be announced

Reform UK: John Halsall

Buckingham and Bletchley

Conservative: Iain Stewart MP

Labour: Callum Anderson

Lib Dems: Dominic Dyer

Green: To be announced

Reform UK: Jordan Cattell

Chesham and Amersham

Conservative: Gareth Williams

Labour: To be announced

Lib Dems: Sarah Green MP

Green: To be announced

Reform UK: Laurence Jarvis

Mid Buckinghamshire

Conservative: Greg Smith MP

Labour: Carissma Griffiths

Lib Dems: Anja Schaefer

Green: Greg Smith

Reform UK: To be announced

Milton Keynes Central

Conservative: Johnny Luk

Labour: Emily Darlington

Lib Dems: James Cox

Green: To be announced

Reform UK: To be announced

Milton Keynes North

Conservative: Ben Everitt MP

Labour: Chris Curtis

Lib Dems: Clare Tevlin

Green: To be announced

Reform UK: Jane Anne Duckworth

Wycombe

Conservative: Steve Baker MP

Labour: Emma Reynolds

Lib Dems: Toni Brodelle

Green: To be announced