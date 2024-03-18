Full list of General Election candidates in MK and Bucks includes beauty queen and dairy farmer’s wife
A beauty queen and a ‘dairy farmer’s wife’ are just some of the candidates standing to become new MPs in Bucks and MK at the next election.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out holding a general election on the same day as the local elections – 2 May.
He suggested that polling day would be in the second half of 2024, while former chancellor George Osborne suggested it could be November.
Buckinghamshire has already seen major electoral changes, with the creation of the new Milton Keynes Central constituency in the north of the county.
A Boundary Commission for England review also resulted in the new ‘mid Buckinghamshire’ constituency and other changes, such as the Hazlemere ward moving from Wycombe to Chesham and Amersham.
Across Buckinghamshire’s eight constituencies, 30 candidates have already been announced, including the county’s seven incumbent Conservative and Lib Dem MPs.
Among most recent candidates to launch their campaigns include Carissma Griffiths, a 34-year-old manager in the construction industry, who was crowned ‘Ms Voluptuous UK’ in 2022, and is standing for Labour in Mid Buckinghamshire.
Another new candidate includes Reform UK’s Jane Anne Duckworth, a self-described ‘dairy farmer’s wife and business owner’.
Here is a full run-down of the candidates announced so far:
Aylesbury
Conservative: Rob Butler MP
Labour: Laura Kyrke-Smith
Lib Dems: Steven Lambert
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: Lesley Taylor
Beaconsfield
Conservative: Joy Morrissey MP
Labour: To be announced
Lib Dems: Anna Crabtree
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: John Halsall
Buckingham and Bletchley
Conservative: Iain Stewart MP
Labour: Callum Anderson
Lib Dems: Dominic Dyer
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: Jordan Cattell
Chesham and Amersham
Conservative: Gareth Williams
Labour: To be announced
Lib Dems: Sarah Green MP
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: Laurence Jarvis
Mid Buckinghamshire
Conservative: Greg Smith MP
Labour: Carissma Griffiths
Lib Dems: Anja Schaefer
Green: Greg Smith
Reform UK: To be announced
Milton Keynes Central
Conservative: Johnny Luk
Labour: Emily Darlington
Lib Dems: James Cox
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: To be announced
Milton Keynes North
Conservative: Ben Everitt MP
Labour: Chris Curtis
Lib Dems: Clare Tevlin
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: Jane Anne Duckworth
Wycombe
Conservative: Steve Baker MP
Labour: Emma Reynolds
Lib Dems: Toni Brodelle
Green: To be announced
Reform UK: Richard Phoenix