General election 2019: Brexit party castaway candidate stands as an independent in Milton Keynes

A former Brexit party candidate who was discarded by leader Nigel Farage has decided to stand as in independent in the general election.

Stephen Fulton says in a YouTube announcement that he wants to give a “political home” to Labour leave voters in the Milton Keynes South constituency who will never vote Tory and others who “cannot pretend the Boris deal is good.”

A ballot box

“I was one of the 317 who were stood down in the non-competed seats,” he said, referring to Mr Farage’s decision not to stand Brexit party candidates in Conservative-held seats.

“As for Milton Keynes there were very good reasons for people to vote Brexit party. We have many Labour leavers who would never vote tactically for a Tory. We have others who in good conscience could not accept that Boris has a good deal (to leave the EU) and will not be voting for him.

“I’m standing for those people that need a political home. I’m standing to call out some of the wrongs going on here in Milton Keynes with disastrous planning that’s undermining the principles of this great town.”

In the 2017 general election, MK South was held by Conservative Iain Stewart, who beat off the challenge of Labour’s Hannah O’Neill by 1,665 votes.

Battle will be joined once more between the two rivals are standing in the election called for Thursday, December 12.

Also standing in the constituency are Lib Dem Saleyha Ahsan, Green Party stalwart Alan Francis, and a candidate for the Christian Peoples Alliance, Amarachi Marilyn Ogba.

Over the border in Milton Keynes North, there is no Brexit party candidate and there will definitely be a new face as MP. The winner of the seat in 2017, Conservative Mark Lancaster, has stepped down.

The Tories have selected Ben Everitt to fight to keep hold of the seat. He will be facing an electoral scrap with seasoned Labour campaigner Charlynne Pullen in the seat which Mr Lancaster won by just 1,975 votes two years ago.

The Lib Dems have selected Aisha Mir to fight the seat for the party that wants to stop Brexit, while the Green party has Catherine Rose going for every environmental vote.

Polling stations across the city will be open between 7am and 10pm on December 12. British, Irish and Commonwealth citizens who are 18 years old by polling day and on the electoral register in Milton Keynes will be eligible to vote.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday November 26.

People who have already registered will be sent a poll card. If you register up to November 26 you will be sent a polling card by early December. If you are unsure if you are registered to vote you can call Milton Keynes Council on 01908 254706 to check.

Apply to register to vote here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote