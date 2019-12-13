General Election 2019: New Tory MP in Milton Keynes North

Milton Keynes North has a new MP who wears the same Conservative coloured rosette as his predecessor.

The Conservative candidate, Ben Everitt, who replaced Mark Lancaster, beat off the challenge of Labour’s Charlynne Pullen.

Ben Everitt, right, with his Conservative colleague Iain Stewart

Turnout in the constituency fell from 71.79 per cent in 2017 to 68.58 per cent on Thursday’s election as 62,780 people cast their crosses as the heavens opened.

The result:

Ben Everitt (Cons): 30,938.

Aisha Mir (Lib Dem); 4,991.

Cons hold

Charlynne Pullen (Lab); 24,683

Catherine Rose (Green): 1,931.

Conservative majority over Labour 6,255 (up from 1,975 in 2017).

Full story to follow.