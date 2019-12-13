General Election 2019 results: here are the winning candidates for Milton Keynes

Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election.

Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election

The result of the 2019 General Election are slowly emerging (Getty Images)

The United Kingdom is waking up to a Conservative majority government.

Results up and down the country are still being counted though Boris Johnson is set to re-enter 10 Downing Street as the nation’s Prime Minister with a substantial majority in tow.

The latest candidates to represent Milton Keynes’ constituencies have also been revealed.

Local results

Milton Keynes North

Winning Candidate and party: Ben Everitt, Conservative

Majority: 6,255

Milton Keynes South

Winning Candidate and party: Iain Stewart, Conservative

Majority: 6,944