Iain Stewart has kept his parliamentary seat for the Conservatives in Milton Keynes South, increasing his majority over Labour in Thursday’s general election.

General Election 2019: Tory Iain Stewart holds Milton Keynes South

Iain Stewart, left, with his fellow Conservative victor Ben Everitt

The turnout fell in Milton Keynes South from 69.97 per cent in 2017 to 66.61 per cent as 64,788 people cast their crosses.

The full results were:

Saleyha Ahsan (Lib Dem): 4,688

Alan Francis (Green); 1,495

Stephen Fulton (Ind); 539

Hannah O’Neill (Lab): 25,067.

Amarachi Marilyn Ogba (Christian Peoples Alliance): 207.

Iain Stewart (Cons): 32,011. ELECTED.

Conservative majority over Labour: 6,943. Up from 1,665.