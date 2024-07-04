General Election 2024: Live updates as Milton Keynes votes are counted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK’s two sitting Tory MPs could both be toppled if exit polls showing a Labour landslide are correct.

And the question on the lips of many must be – could the city also have a Reform MP?

Votes are currently being counted in the city and the first results are expected between 2am and 3am.

But exit polls predict not only a massive victory for Labour but an unprecedented surge for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK as the party picks up the plummeting Tory vote.

Results in Milton Keynes are currently being counted

The first results for Milton Keynes are expected to be announced between 2am and 3am. They will be for the MK North and MK Central seats, while results for the new Bletchley and Buckingham constituency are expected an hour or so later.

Until now the city has had just two MPs, and for many years they have both been Conservatives. Iain Stewart has served in Milton Keynes South since 2010 and Ben Everitt in MK North since 2019.

This will be the first time we will have three MPs, following a review by the The Boundary Commission in 2021. This meant MK North gained Stony Stratford while MK South became MK Central, losing parts of Bletchley but gaining other areas including Central Milton Keynes, Campbell Park and Broughton.

The new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency was formed, confusingly spanning two local authorities and spanning Winslow and Buckingham. A new candidate, Johnny Luk, is standing for the Conservatives for this.

Labour candidates Emily Darlington, Chris Curtis and Callum Anderson are battling to take all three seats in Milton Keynes and, if exit polls are correct, this could happen and all three could be MPs by the morning.

But each seat also has a Reform candidate. These are Jane Anne Duckworth in MK North, Jordan Cattell in Buckingham and Bletchley and David Reilly in MK Central.

The first general election results, from Sunderland and Blyth & Ashington ,have both shown a solid Labour victory – but also thousands of people voting for Reform.

Exit polls currently predict Reform will beat Labour in some areas and the country will have 13 Reform MPs.