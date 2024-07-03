Milton Keynes Green party general election candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes Green Party’s three General election candidates are looking forward to polling day. In the photo they are, left to right, Alan Francis, (Milton Keynes North), Amanda Onwuemene (Buckingham and Bletchley) and Frances Bonney (Milton Keynes Central).

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.Buckingham and Bletchley

Amanda Onwuemene is a Green Party Councillor in the Wirral and is the Green Party national Spokesperson for Policing and Domestic Safety. She currently works as a psychotherapist so is very interested in improving people's mental health. Improving social and environmental measures play an important part in maintaining our overall well being.

Amanda Onwuemene said:“I am pleased to be standing as the Green Party candidate for Buckingham and Bletchley. I'm looking forward to door knocking in the Milton Keynes and Buckingham area and listening to what residents feel are the most important changes needed in our area. Only a hard working Green Party MP can bring these about.

Milton Keynes Green Party candidates

I am passionate about environmental and social justice and believe a wealth tax, ie the proportional payment of tax by multi millionaires is needed. This would pay for the Green pledges that benefit everyone and make this a better place to live, work and thrive.”

Milton Keynes Central

Frances Bonney has lived in Oxford since 1993, and has worked for the last 15 years for Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a Communications Officer. This has given her an in-depth knowledge of the challenges facing the NHS, as well as an interest in the health and housing needs of the community.

Frances Bonney said:

"I was delighted to be chosen to represent the Green Party in the new constituency of Milton Keynes Central. I am increasingly concerned with the relentless rise in the cost of living, which is shutting young people out of opportunities enjoyed by my generation. There has been a deterioration in the condition of nature and the environment, locally and globally. The NHS is struggling for survival, and there has been a decline in standards in public life.

"I strongly believe that everyone should have the option to vote Green in the next general election. Not only is the Green Party the most aligned with my own values and priorities, it has an impressive leadership team. It is the only political party currently offering a genuine alternative to the mainstream parties that have dominated politics for so long.”

Milton Keynes North

Alan Francis has lived and worked in Milton Keynes for over 40 years. He was a computer graphics researcher at the Open University and has been a transport consultant. He has been a Green Party candidate in ten previous general elections and is a Parish Councillor in New Bradwell. He has campaigned for the East West Rail Link, better bus services and and has opposed large-scale housing developments on greenfield sites around Milton Keynes.

Alan Francis said:

“I am delighted to be standing as the Green Party candidate for Milton Keynes North. With global warming and loss of biodiversity, we face the two greatest ever threats to humanity, which require urgent, focused and effective action. At the same time, we are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis, crippling strikes and an NHS which has reached breaking point. This is all presided over by a Conservative Government which has barely managed itself in recent years, let alone the country. It is time for a radical change of direction.