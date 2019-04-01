‘Gentleman’s club’ in Milton Keynes applies for sexy sign

A gentlemen’s club in Milton Keynes has applied to place a large sign of a naked woman loosely wrapped in yellow sheets in Milton Keynes city centre.

Garudaa Gentlemen’s Club, in Avebury Boulevard, offers its business and private clients ‘fully nude private dances’ on tables and in private booths, and wants to put the provocative colour advertisement outside the club.

Garudaa, Milton Keynes

The club has applied to the council for ‘advertisement consent for a painting of a lady laying down covered in yellow sheets next to the club logo and name.

A spokesman for the club said the advertisement was “less revealing than other signs you see around the city” and was “similar to paintings seen at art galleries.”

Other planning applications lodged with the borough council include:

Listed building consent for the relocation of existing war memorial and associated amendments to car parking. United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AD.

Non-material amendment to 18/03056/REM to amend the ridge line of single garages (G1) and rotate the ridge line of some double garages (G2) by ninety degrees. Site South East of Elmswell Gate, Towergate, Milton Keynes.

Construction of a new dwelling on the site of an existing merchants’ yard, retainment of existing stone building at rear of site, with other existing building and fences on site to be demolished. 28 Vicarage Road, Bradwell, Milton Keynes, MK13 9AQ.

Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use as a sandwich shop (A1) from tattoo parlour. 97 Newport Road, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, MK13 0AJ.

Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed conversion of a double garage into a meditation and restorative room. 20 Hockliffe Brae, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, MK7 7BQ.

Kitchen and dining room area of school – replace existing metal windows with white UPVC double glazed windows. 4 windows in the kitchen area where food is prepared. 2 windows in the Dining Room area. Wyvern School, Aylesbury Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5HU.

The plans are open to public consultation on the MK Council website: https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/planning-and-building/planning-apply-pay-view/view-and-comment-on-planning-applications/guidance-for-viewing-and-commenting-on-planning-applications