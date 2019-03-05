Go-ahead given to new 7.5-storey car park near Milton Keynes railway station

A council has given itself approval to build a 7.5-storey car park near to Milton Keynes Railway Station.

Planning officers at Milton Keynes Council last week sent official notification of their decision to the authority’s own Capital Development Department.

Artist's impression of the car park

The MKDP Car Park, on the corner of Avery Boulevard and Elder Gate, is directly south of Elder House, and the 122 spaces are operated by a railway franchisee.

The site has already been earmarked as a site for a multi-storey car park and will see 721 spaces created.

> Milton Keynes Council has also given its consent for a First World War memorial plaque at The Town Hall, in Creed Street, Wolverton. A granite memorial plaque, with gold text, will be placed at on the boundary of the car park for at the Wolverton Town Council offices and Civic Centre.

> The council’s planners have also approved the conversion of B1a office building (The Atrium) to 174 residential units. 19 Capital Drive, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes. Prior approval required and approved.

Stantonbury Parish Council had objected because of the impact on health care, schools etc. “The surrounding areas (Neath Hill, Stantonbury, Great Linford and Heelands) already have overstretched resources in primary health care and school accommodation.

“The proposed conversion to 172 flats would exacerbate the current situation with a high influx of people.”

> Other planning applications approved last week were:

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 3 (estate roads and footways) attached to planning permission 18/00735/FUL, Land Off Ladbroke Grove, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 6 (archaeological field evaluation including trial trenching) attached to planning application 16/00688/OUT. Land To South of Lavendon Road Farm, Lavendon Road, Olney. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 4 (Biodiversity Enhancement Scheme) attached to planning permission 16/02996/FUL.

Land North of 1 To 9 Heathfield, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.

Replacement of existing 20m high mast and five equipment cabinets with proposed 30m high mast supporting 12 antennas and two 600mm diameter dishes; and 11 equipment cabinets within extended compound; plus ancillary works. Telecommunication Mast Fastbolt Distributors Uk Ltd, Sherbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Milton Keynes. Approved.

Notification of intention to carry out various works to 10x Cherry trees (T15: tree removal, T28: Tree removal, ), 3x Chestnut Trees (T17: cut back from street light, T34: tree removal), 1x Apple Tree (T273: tree removal), Robinia Tree (T276: remove split limb/dead wood) and a Sycamore Tree (T278: sever ivy and crown raise to 4m). Recreation Ground, Broughton Road, Milton Keynes Village, Milton Keynes. No objections.

Environmental screening request for the conversion of an office building to 174 residential units. 19 Capital Drive, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes. Stantonbury Parish Council had objected but the planners decided that an Environmental Impact Assessment was not required.

Installation of four high power electric vehicle (EV) charging points, eight power cabinets and an LV panel enclosed within a GRP kiosk. The high power units and LV panel kiosk are to be enclosed within hit-and-miss timber fencing of height 2.5m. Milton Keynes Coachway 1 – 7 Coachway Road, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK10 9RU. Permitted.

Advertisement consent for the fitting of aluminium laminate tray sign stating “exchange house”. 400 Exchange House, Cbx11 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes, MK9 2EA. Permitted.

Proposed new dwelling in garden land adjacent to 68 Kenilworth Drive consisting of a 2 bedroom detached house with 2 parking spaces. 68 Kenilworth Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 6AQ. Permitted.

Demolition of existing vehicle hire building and hand carwash facility and erection of a single storey coffee shop (A3) (Costa Coffee) with drive-thru facility. Wavendon Service Area, Newport Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes MK17 8DB.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 19 (Design Code) attached to planning permission 14/00350/OUTEIS. Wavendon Golf Centre, Lower End Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes MK17 8DA. Conditions discharged.

Conversion of flat to two flats. 28 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5JN. Permitted.

Change of Use to A2. 74 – 76 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2SA. Permitted.

New waste sorting facility and demolition of existing office building and erections of new two storey office and mess room. Smith Constuction Ltd, Chesney Wold, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes MK6 1LS. Application permitted.

Applications withdrawn;

New attached dwelling. 38 Teasel Avenue, Conniburrow, Milton Keynes MK14 7DS. Application withdrawn.

Shop front alteration. 28 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5JN. Application withdrawn.