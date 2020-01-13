Government gives Milton Keynes an extra £1.7million to reduce homelessness

Milton Keynes has been handed an extra £1.7m from the government to help reduce homelessness.

The cash will give the council more control and flexibility in managing homelessness pressures and supporting those who at risk of homelessness, say the city's Tory MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart.

The cash is to reduce homelessness

The pair met with homelessness charities the MK YMCA, Winter Night Shelter and MK Homelessness Partnership on Friday to discuss what more they can do to support vulnerable people locally.

Ben said: “This extra money for Milton Keynes is extremely important and will be vital for vulnerable people and homeless people in our city.

“The work the MK YMCA, Winter Night Shelter and MK Homelessness Partnership are already doing to both prevent homelessness and support people who are already homeless is so important.

“I will continue to lobby the Government to ensure MK gets the right funding and support it needs to protect vulnerable people in our community and ensure a sustainable future with affordable and appropriate housing.”

Iain said: “Ben and I had a really constructive meeting at the YMCA, and had an update on their exciting expansion plans.

“We will continue to work with them and the other local organisations dedicated to helping homeless people and rough sleepers.”