Growth Arc chamption Lord Patrick Vallance tried out one of the new driverless shuttle buses in Milton Keynes city centre

Lord Patrick Vallance, the government’s newly appointed Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor Champion, has run his professional eye over Milton Keynes,

Lord Vallance visited the city as part of his ongoing efforts to drive innovation and economic growth in the region.

He met with the Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Pete Marland, as well asrepresentatives from locally based organisations Santander, who moved its HQ to the city in 2023, and His Majesty’s Government Communication Centre (HMGCC).

At a roundtable at Unity Place, Santander’s UK HQ, they discussed how Milton Keynes as the largest city in the corridor can continue to be a hub for cutting-edge technology, business investment, and sustainable growth.

Lord Vallance also tested the Ohmio driverless shuttles, the autonomous vehicles which will carry passengers around the CMK in a few weeks’ time. They thighlight he city’s commitment to pioneering smart city innovation and turning new tech ideas into reality.

Another stop was HMGCC, where Lord Vallance discussed the Co-Creation Initiative, a programme that provides funding to tech businesses and academics to develop tech solutions for use in national security.

Pete said: “We’re a city built on innovation and are proud to play a leading role in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor. Lord Vallance’s visit is a recognition of our ambition to drive forward the technologies of the future, from autonomous transport to cybersecurity. We look forward to working closely with him to ensure MK remains at the forefront of the UK’s innovation economy."

Lord Vallance works across government, business and academia to attract investment and promote strengths. His visit reinforces MK’s role in shaping the future of the Growth Arc.