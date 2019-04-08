Hedgehogs get their own paths in new Milton Keynes estate

Hedgehogs are to be given VIP treatment on a new housing estate in Milton Keynes.

Morris Homes Ltd, of Rugby, was last summer given planning permission to build 118 new homes on land off Tongwell Street, in the Atterbury part of Broughton.

A hedgehog

The planning permission was granted with a raft of conditions, including that routes for hedgehogs be provided through the development as a part of the infrastructure. The measures proposed include gaps in garden fences.

Hedgehogs, or Erinaceus europaeus, as scientists call them, are considered a “species of principal importance for the conservation of biodiversity in England” by environmental specialists.

Now the developers have submitted the details to Milton Keynes Council about how they will meet various conditions, including street lighting, an environmental plan, and “hedgehog considerations”. They are available for public viewing and comment on the MK Council website.

In other matters, the government’s Planning Inspectorate has asked Milton Keynes Council for any information that should be considered as Luton Airport looks to increase in size.

It’s to do with the development of an Environmental Statement that the airport’s owner, Luton Borough Council, will have to prepare as a part of the planning process. A planning application is expected to be lodged with Luton Borough Council’s planners next year.

Other applications lodged with MK Council last week include:

Replacement Dwelling. 7 Quilter Meadow, Old Farm Park, Milton Keynes, MK7 8QD.

Approval of existing plans – Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and single storey front extension. 21 Bute Brae, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 7TA.

Notification of intention to make changes to trees T1-T13 Open for comment icon. The Leys, Woburn Sands.

Details submitted to vary the wordings of conditions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 attached to planning condition 18/00709/FUL. Land To Sw of Thornbury West, Ashland, Milton Keynes.

Proposed change of use of highway amenity land to residential garden area, and enclosed with new 2m high timber fencing. 10 Chalfont Close, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13 7HS.

Reserved matters application for approval of layout; appearance; scale and landscaping for 14 dwellings pursuant to outline planning application 16/01630/OUT. Land East of Castle Road And North of The Glebe, Lavendon.

Change of use from B8 TO D1. 7 Blundells Road, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13 7HA.