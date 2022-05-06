Here's when election results for Milton Keynes are expected to be announced

One third of the unitary council in Milton Keynes is elected each year on a three-year rotation, followed by a year without an election.

The council said verification of votes had begin and that results would be posted on Twitter as they come in but that the full result was not expected to come in until after 4pm today (Friday May 6th).

The council has had no single party in overall control since 2006 and before Thursday's voting it was being run by a coalition between Labour and Liberal Democrats.

The two parties agreed to share power after last year's local election, when the Conservatives made sizeable gains.

After the 2021 election, the Tories were the largest party with 24 seats - but 29 are needed for a majority.