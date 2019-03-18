Housing-on-factory plan in Milton Keynes is withdrawn

A planning application that would have meant the demolition of an historic Bletchley factory and the loss of current businesses occupying the site has been withdrawn.

Westerham Ltd had applied to Milton Keynes Council to demolish all existing buildings on the former Roots brush factory site in Tavistock Street, and the construction of up to 24 dwellings.

Tavistock Street in Bletchley

It would have meant the loss of businesses including motor repairers, and one of those wrote in objection to the application.

Phillip Kay, of Eclipse Autos Group, said the business had been run successfully for 15 years, investing time and money and employing six staff.

In a written objection he said: “If this application is granted and the site is developed it would result in staff losing their employment and also result in our business having to shut its doors.”

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council had no objections to the plan and one resident wrote in support of it. Paul Dodge said: “It is an eyesore. I was told that they were going to develop Roots Works 20 years ago.

“So I decided to buy the property opposite and I have had nothing but trouble since. Parking issues, noise and disruption. I’m happy to support your plans.”

Another resident, Lucy Robinson, said: “In my view the proposed redevelopment is a good thing. When it has been developed into smart new housing this will be very good for Tavistock Street and also will make people want to live on this street because it will be more resident and not commercial. It will also make the house prices on the street more value which is better for everybody who live here.”

> Milton Keynes Council planners have permitted the demolition of a bungalow near to Newport Pagnell’s M1 service station, and the building of 77 dwellings with landscaping on land behind the Ramada hotel.

Other planning applications decided include:

Non-material amendment to planning permission 16/00854/FUL to adjust the parking layout to accommodate extra fire door and new pathway to the rear. Land at Woodlands Business Park, Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes. Application permitted.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 4 (Cycle Racks), condition 6 (Archaelogical Investigation), condition 9 (Proposed Door Details), condition 10 (Verge Details), and condition 11 (Proposed Window Details) attached to planning permission 18/02172/FUL. United Reformed Church Hall, High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AD. Conditions discharged.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of conditions 3 (materials); 6 (ground and finished floor levels); 7 (boundary treatments); 13 (tree protection); 15 (external lighting design) and 17 (construction environmental management plan) attached to planning permission 18/03057/FUL. Little Brickhill Service Station, Watling Street, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes, MK17 9NB. Conditions discharged.

Prior notification for a proposed single storey rear extension measuring 4.50 metres from the rear wall of the existing dwelling with a maximum ridge height of 3.70 metres and maximum eaves height of 2.53 metres. 52 Chestnut Crescent, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2LA. Approved.

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 4 (phasing plan) attached to planning permission 15/01074/OUT. intu, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.

Notification of intention to remove Hornbeam tree (T1) due to overgrowth for the location and replace with a flowering Cherry tree. Car Park, Market Place, Olney. No objections.

Prior notification for the conversion of former storage building from use class b8 to class c3 single dwelling house. Land to the rear of 4 Midland Road, Olney. Approved.

Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 6 (hard and soft landscaping) attached to planning permission 18/00735/FUL. Land off Ladbroke Grove, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.

Listed building consent for the removal of existing first floor boards and replaced with plywood decking to one room only. Hospice of Our Lady And St John, Milton Road, Willen, Milton Keynes, MK15 9AB. Permitted.

Erection of an extension to side and rear of former gymnasium hall to create a new school reception area and sixth form lobby. The Radcliffe School, Aylesbury Street West, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5BT. Permitted.

Single storey rear extension. 1 Aquitania Close, Brooklands, Milton Keynes, MK10 7HT. Permitted.

Listed building consent for repairs to and extension of existing front stone wall to property at existing height; construction of dwarf wall (under 90cm) in front garden of property and a further dwarf wall to two sides of the driveway. 68 High Street, Stoke Goldington, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8NR. Permitted.

Prior notification for the installation of approximately 1,660 No. 300W solar panels to the flat roofs of the school building with a total DC capacity of 498 kWp. Shenley Brook End School, Walbank Grove, Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, MK5 7ZT. Prior approval not required.

Prior notification for a proposed agricultural building. Church Farm ,Church Lane, Stoke Goldington, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8NZ. Prior approval not required.

Listed building consent for repairs and improvements to external elevations and associated drainage. Alms Houses, North End, Ravenstone. Permitted.

Demolition of existing detached bungalow and replace with a two-storey house. 41 Lynmouth Crescent, Furzton, Milton Keynes, MK4 1HH. Permitted.

Change of use from private social club (A4) to public cafe (A3). The Pavillion, 2 Linceslade Grove, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8DL. Permitted.

Notification of intention to remove an apple tree (3c). 56 Bradwell Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes, MK5 8AJ. No objections.

Alterations to the approved local park and play provision to include a new club house, changes to the size and number of approved sports pitches and associated parking. Land south of Fairfield Primary School, Apollo Avenue, Fairfields, Milton Keynes. Permitted.

Withdrawn applications:

Notification of intention to fell one Oak (T11). 22 Station Road, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, MK17 8RW. Application withdrawn.