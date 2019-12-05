In pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes General Election pit stop in Milton Keynes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Milton Keynes on Wednesday for the second time in a few weeks.

The Prime Minister met with Red Bull Racing staff and the CEO before giving his response to several tough questions put by the public. Boris visited MK on October 25, popping into the hospital and also meeting local Tory leaders in the city's two constituencies. It is understood he is taking a special interest in Milton Keynes because the two Conservative seats were so marginal in the last election. MK Citizen readers didn't hold back when they had the chance to put their questions to Boris - read full story here. And today we bring you a gallery of pictures from his visit.

PM Boris Johnson takes a General Election pit stop in MK at Red Bull Racing Jane Russell jpimedia Buy a Photo

