Increased recycling means Milton Keynes landfill site could last 15 years longer

An increase in recycling means a landfill site could be around for 15 years longer than originally intended because people have been throwing away less rubbish.

Chesterfield-based AECOM Infrastructure & Environment UK has been told by Milton Keynes Council that it is not required to submit an environmental impact assessment before it lodges a planning application for Bletchley Landfill Site, in Newton Road.

Bletchley landfill

In her report, MK Council senior planning officer Elizabeth Verdegem said the 116-hectare site has been operating for two decades. There are buffer zones to protect local residents and the site is regulated.

She concluded that the continued operation of the site is “considered to be unlikely to have significant adverse environmental impacts”.

But she added that “the merits of the proposal and any environmental impacts will be considered as part of the forthcoming application”.

> MK Council has refused approval for three office units in Wolverton Mill to be turned into homes.

The prior notifications for the offices in Walker Avenue were rejected by council officers because of the potential impact of noise on future residents from the commercial premises.

They were also concerned about the impact on the roads.

One of the ward councillors, Rob Middleton, said the conversion would add to unmet pressures on local health and education services. He added that the conversion would unacceptably “sidestep” statutory requirements for developers to make contributions to help ameliorate those pressures.

Other planning decisions made by Milton Keynes Council planning officers last week were:

> Details submitted pursuant to discharge of condition 13 (Archaelogical Investigation) attached to planning permission 19/00480/FUL.

Little Brickhill Service Station, Watling Street, Little Brickhill, MK17 9NB. Conditions discharged.

> Listed building consent to carry out internal repairs and alterations to Unit 3. 3 Alms Houses, North End, Ravenstone, Olney, MK46 5AW. Permitted.

> Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama has been granted permission to put its signs on the Frankie & Benny’s unit at the MK1 shopping park at 14 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST.

> Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 4 (archaeology) attached to planning permission 18/00606/FUL. Land East of Barrosa Way And South of Watling Street Barrosa Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes. Conditions discharged.

> Certificate of lawfulness for up to 280sqm of floor space within Unit A to be used for the purposes of selling food ancillary to the main non-food use of the retail unit. The Range, Grafton Court, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Milton Keynes, MK6 1AH. Approved.

> Prior notification for the change of use from office to residential. 37 Cambridge Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5AD. Prior approval required and approved.

> Proposal for creation of mezzanine floor for additional area for restaurant use. The ground floor already has planning for class use A1, A3, and A5. 344 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 2JH. Permitted.

> Listed building consent for the installation of external lighting comprising low-level bollard lighting. Ye Olde Swan, Newport Road, Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes, MK6 3BS. Permitted.

Applications withdrawn:

> New retractable canopy to rear elevation provided with suitable fabrics, heating and lighting, New 2600 x 150 x 150mm softwood posts with festoon lighting. Remove existing concrete slab. New sandpit, wet pour flooring & picket fence. The Galleon Inn, Old Wolverton Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5NL. Withdrawn.

> Two bedroom house. 26 Matilda Gardens, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6HT. Withdrawn.

> Change of use from retail (A1) to hot food cafe (A3). 20 High Street, Stony Stratford, MK11 1AF. Withdrawn.