Inquiry to start into Milton Keynes warehouse decision

An external inquiry into what has been called the biggest planning mistake in Milton Keynes Council’s history will start tomorrow (Thursday), it has been confirmed.

Independent planning consultant Marc Dorfman’s inquiry into circumstances surrounding the council’s granting of permission for a massive 18m tall warehouse near homes in Yeomans Drive, in Blakelands, is expected to be completed by September 30.

A spokesman for MK Council said: “It’s a fundamental review of our planning approach here which has been shared with residents and councillors.”

The council’s Development Control Committee had decided in January 2018 that it couldn’t refuse permission for a replacement, bigger warehouse on the site but wanted to impose conditions on things like hours of operation and lighting.

In what has been described as an error, 13 planning conditions were left off a legal letter giving planning permission.

The conditions were eventually re-instated but residents are left with a warehouse which is close to homes, and about twice as tall as the building it replaced. And even the conditions, including over lighting levels are proving controversial, with residents saying they are not being enforced.

Drone picture of the warehouse in Blakelands

A statement on the Blakelands Residents Association Facebook page says: “We have been working hard, behind the scenes, highlighting the long list of issues, including certain things which have only become apparent after FOI requests.

“We are hoping that the council will arrange some meetings for residents with Marc in due course. Once we get some firm dates/times, we will post and send emails so everyone can talk to him to outline their concerns and issues.”