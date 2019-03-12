intu makes its move on controversial Milton Keynes plan

A shopping centre’s owners have made their move to start what has been a controversial redevelopment scheme in Central Milton Keynes.

intu, in Midsummer Place, has applied to Milton Keynes Council for approval for the appearance, scale, and landscaping for phase one of the two hectare centre’s redevelopment.

intu mk

The principle of redevelopment was granted by a government planning inspector in July 2017, and the latest application seeks approval for the details. At the time there was huge controversy over the protection of a 20m strip through the centre of the boulevard areas of Midsummer Place for a “public transport system”. This was reduced by agreement to 15m.

Now the planning agent, Barton Willmore, in documents available online for the public to comment on, say the proposal is for the partial demolition and redevelopment of the Boulevard and Oak Court to provide a range of retail, financial and professional and restaurant uses, leisure, and public realm and highway works.

The current set of retailers include Waterstones, GAP, Zara and Hollister, Pret a Manager, Ed’s Easy Diner, Starbucks, Chopstix and Millie’s Cookies.

But Barton Willmore are proposing to reconfigure the area by demolishing the units comprising Pret-A-Manger, Chopstix and Burger King and put a three-storey retail unit in its place. It would be occupied by a “single comparison retail tenant.”

Report author, Ben Shaw, writes: “The proposed development presents an important opportunity to regenerate this key town centre site and secure its future as a vital and viable retail and leisure destination, delivering new and improved restaurants and cafés, including accommodation suitable for national retailers, responding to current market trends and shopping habits. The regeneration scheme aims to fulfil the potential of the site, addressing the deficiencies of this part of the existing shopping centre.”

A period of public consultation has been launched and the council plans to determine the outcome by Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

