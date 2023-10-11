News you can trust since 1981
Israel-Hamas war prompts Thames Valley Police to put extra officers on the streets to 'reassure and protect' communities

Dedicated officers are engaging with local synagogues and mosques
By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST
Thames Valley Police has responded to the Israel-Hamas war by putting extra police officers on street patrols across the area.

The force issued a statement today (Wednesday) saying: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza, the people of Thames Valley will see more police officers on the streets to reassure and protect communities.

“We understand that the unfolding events in Israel and the border with Gaza will be concerning to many in our local communities and our thoughts are with all those affected by these terrible events. We understand that the impact will be far reaching to those living within the Thames Valley and their connections beyond.”

Police are drafting more officers onto the streets of Milton Keynes and the rest of Thames Valley as a result of the Israel–Hamas warPolice are drafting more officers onto the streets of Milton Keynes and the rest of Thames Valley as a result of the Israel–Hamas war
The aim is to provide a “visible police presence”, says TVP.

"We will be engaging with our communities and local partners to ensure people feel safe and protected, whilst listening to any concerns they may have,” the statement adds.

“Dedicated officers will also be engaging with synagogues and mosques to ensure they have a named contact to raise issues with us as quickly as possible.”

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said: “We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to increased tensions and protests over the coming days. We are continuing to monitor intelligence locally and nationally and ensuring that any response balances the right to protest against any disruption to communities.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police. You can make contact online via our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”